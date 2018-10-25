Riggs-Abney was chosen by a pair of national law firms in charge of the tobacco lawsuit settlement from a list put together by Edmondson in the early 2000s. While Edmondson had the final say, there doesn't appear to be any evidence he favored Riggs-Abney. The firm would end up as one of three firms in the state which was paid $30 million for their work. But to say Edmondson steered that money to the firm is misleading. While he likely knew that firm would get a sizeable payment, Edmondson also wouldn't have been able to predict how much the firm would get.