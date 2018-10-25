OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews responded to several accidents in Oklahoma City and Edmond, Thursday morning. 

Emergency officials arrived at the scene of the first accident near north Rockwell Avenue and Mantle Drive around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

A second accident was reported along northbound I-44 Service Road near northwest 39th Street. 

Crews reported traffic backup near I-35 southbound at 2nd Street, backed up to Danforth Road/Exit 142. No reported injuries. 

