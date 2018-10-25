News - Breaking News
Officials Respond To Reported Injury Accidents In NW OKC
Thursday, October 25th 2018, 7:27 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews are responding to reports of multiple injury accidents in northwest Oklahoma City.
Emergency officials arrived at the scene of the first accident near north Rockwell Avenue and Mantle Drive around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
The second accident was reported along northbound I-44 Service Road near northwest 39th Street.
There are unknown injuries at this time.
