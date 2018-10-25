Organizers Plan For Big Numbers At Saturday's Teachers Rally
OKLAHOMA CITY - Organizers are planning a teachers rally at the state capitol this Saturday.
Marcie Falcone is the woman behind the event. She’s not a teacher, but did join the teachers during the walkout back in April.
Falcone said she didn’t think they accomplished everything they wanted to with the walkout. After volunteering at her kids’ schools, Falcone decided to do more.
She started backing teachers running for office, specifically Amanda Jeffers. Jeffers is running for House District 91.
Falcone admits she was once a complacent voter and hopes this event helps put a face to the ballot. The Facebook event for the rally has 2400 people listed as interested or going.
Falcone said Gubernatorial candidate Drew Edmondson will be speaking along with teachers and students. In addition, performer and American Idol finalist Thaddeus Johnson will take the rally stage.
Falcone told News 9 she’s worked with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and capitol employees to make the event possible.
Falcone said people wanting to come can plan on parking in the capitol parking lots, since it’s a Saturday. She's encouraging everyone to meet on the south side and bring a lawn chair if they think that can’t stand for the entirety of the event.
The rally is planned to run from 1-3 p.m.