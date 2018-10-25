Crime
Suspect Arrested For DUI After Rollover Crash In Jones
Thursday, October 25th 2018, 3:19 AM CDT
JONES, Oklahoma - One suspect was arrested for drunk driving after he crashed a truck through a fence near Jones.
Oklahoma County officials said the driver left the roadway and crashed into a fence near East Wilshire Boulevard and north Peebly Road after midnight.
Officials said the impact caused the driver to roll a few times.
The driver and two passengers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.