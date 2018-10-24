Attorneys File Class Action Lawsuit Against Valley Brook
VALLEY BROOK, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma County Judge will determine whether a class action lawsuit against the town of Valley Brook can continue.
Attorneys Marvel Lewis and Jeff Box filed the lawsuit on September 10. The attorneys claim that dozens, maybe even hundreds of motorists, have been pulled over on a stretch of roadway that is technically not in Valley Brook’s jurisdiction. But instead is considered to be in Oklahoma City.
Lewis represents a man who was arrested for a DUI there in January. Last month, an Oklahoma County Judge tossed out that conviction, because Lewis and Box argued that Valley Brook lacked jurisdiction.
Wednesday night, both attorneys argued in front of Valley Brook’s Municipal Court Judge that a careless driving charge against their client should also be thrown out.
“Since the DUI has been dismissed in Oklahoma County, we believe that this case here should be dismissed,” Lewis said.
Municipal Court Judge Steve Haynes though rejected Lewis’ argument. Lewis and Box say they will just appeal Haynes’ ruling to the district court as well.