News
Caddo County Sheriff's Looking For Missing Teen Girl
CADDO COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Caddo County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway teen, Wednesday evening.
According to officials, Jimi Lee Jorski is a 13-year-old girl that is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and around 130 to 150 pounds.
Jorski was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black and white checkered shirt. Officials said she may also be wearing a grey El Reno hoodie.
Police believe she is in Oklahoma City or El Reno.
If you have any information on Jorski's whereabouts, you are asked to call 405-247-5700