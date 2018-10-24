OSDH, CDC Investigating After Salmonella Outbreak Reaches Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says that as of October 23, 120 cases of salmonella, in 22 states, have been linked to contaminated beef. Four of those cases have been reported in Oklahoma.
The nationwide outbreak of salmonella is associated with raw beef products, including ground beef packaged at Arizona’s JBS Tolleson, Inc.
The Oklahoma State Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the cases.
“It's not going to exactly say the distributors name on the packaging. This product, this beef product, including the ground beef, was sold under multiple different brand names,” said Amanda Shoemate, an epidemiologist for the Oklahoma State Health Department.
In Oklahoma, the products have been reportedly sold in Sam's Club and Sprouts stores.
The recall includes about 6.9 million pounds of beef with the establishment number 267. You can find that number by looking at the USDA mark of inspection on the packaging.
“Even if it's in the freezer, it does not kill the bacteria. That food is still a risk to eat,” said Shoemate.
Thirty-three people have been hospitalized across the United States.
If you think you've eaten the contaminated beef, salmonella symptoms include: diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.
Shoemate said if you think you have salmonella, contact your doctor immediately. They can test a stool specimen to verify if you are infected.