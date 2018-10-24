Local Business Offers Free Medical Marijuana Grow Class
EDMOND, Oklahoma - A growing number of Oklahomans are getting their medical marijuana cards approved. According to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, 8,459 patients, 65 caregivers, 608 dispensaries, 956 growers and 253 processor licenses have been approved.
Some experts say that patients have no idea where to begin when it comes to growing.
Redbud Hydroponics in Edmond is hoping to help by offering its “Home Grow 101” class, giving the public a chance to ask questions to experts.
“We’ve had some people that literally have walked in and said, ‘Okay, I have my card and I want to grow, what do I do?’” said Christi Ana Hays, co-owner of Redbud Hydroponics.
The class, taught by Benjamin Schons of OK Veggies, will go over the basics of the seed along with how to plant and germinate it.
“If you have a type of cancer or an autoimmune issue and you go to smoke the medicine that has mildew or mold on it, then you're getting an infection in your lungs,” said Hays. “It’s very important that you are growing correctly and that you know what you're doing.”
Lighting will also be a topic of discussion.
“If you don't have it wired correctly, it would be an issue where you could start a fire,” said Hays. “If you have too much light on your plants, you could burn and kill them.”
Experts urge caution for first time growers and remain optimistic for the future.
“I do have friends that have children who have seizures, the only medication that’s helped has been cannabis,” said Hays. “I’m very excited it is now legal in this state and that it can help them live a normal life.”
Home Grow 101 is scheduled for Saturday, November 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Redbud Hydroponics located at 1433 Fretz Drive in Edmond.
Click here to RSVP on Facebook.
The class is free.