Ruffin McNeill: Kansas State's Offensive Line Among Best
Wednesday, October 24th 2018, 5:46 PM CDT
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Kansas State managed only 14 points against Texas and six in a loss to West Virginia, but Oklahoma's new interim defensive coordinator heaped praise on the Wildcats Wednesday.
The No. 8 Sooners host Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. in Norman.
"His football teams -- everybody says this -- are well-coached, physical. This will be one of the most physical teams we play," said Ruffin McNeill in reference to Bill Snyder.
In particular, McNeill said the Wildcats blockers are solid.
"This will be one of the best offensive lines we've faced," he said. "So, we know we have to be ready to have great gap security and great technique, and it always starts with effort."