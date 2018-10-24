Station 35
Thunder's Early-Season Woes Not A Matter Of Trying, Says Adams
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City is 0-3, and the team is working hard to fix their early-season issues.
Center Steven Adams explained that it's more than just trying.
"It's more than just giving full effort. You have to be kind of smart when you're doing it. You have to make the right read at the right time," Adams said.
And that's when you get into the basketball zone, he explained.
The Thunder host the Boston Celtics Thursday night from Chesapeake Arena at 7:00.