OSBI: Reward Offered For Tips Concerning Deadly Shooting In Langston
Wednesday, October 24th 2018, 4:30 PM CDT
Updated:
LANGSTON, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the shooting investigation that left one person dead after a party in Langston.
Brandon DuPree, 19, was shot in the chest Saturday, Oct. 20, and died while en route to the hospital.
OSBI agents say none of the partygoers in attendance have come forward with useful information. They are now offering the reward for details that may lead to an arrest of the person or people responsible for DuPree’s death.
If you or anyone you know has information relating to this case, please contact the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or at tips@osbi.ok.gov.