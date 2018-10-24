News
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 76-Year-Old Oklahoma City Man
Wednesday, October 24th 2018, 2:44 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man Wednesday.
According to the report, Ronald Starbuck was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 24 in SW OKC.
Starbuck is described as a white male last seen wearing a plaid-colored cowboy button-up shirt and gray slacks.
Starbuck also may be driving a 2012 gray Chevy Silverado with the Oklahoma license plate V05172.