OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man Wednesday.

According to the report, Ronald Starbuck was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 24 in SW OKC.

Starbuck is described as a white male last seen wearing a plaid-colored cowboy button-up shirt and gray slacks.

Starbuck also may be driving a 2012 gray Chevy Silverado with the Oklahoma license plate V05172.