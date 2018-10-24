In a statement, Jill McCluskey said she was on the phone with her daughter as she walked on campus Monday night. "Suddenly, I heard her yell, 'No, no, no!' That was the last I heard from her." She said Lauren "previously dated her killer for about one month" and ended the relationship in early October after learning "he lied to her about his name, his age, and his criminal history." Rowland had spent nearly a decade behind bars.