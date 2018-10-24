Dr. Edd Rhoades Named Oklahoma's Chief Medical Officer
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Department of Health says Dr. Edd Rhoades has been named to the newly created position of chief medical officer for the state.
Rhoades has been with the Department of Health for 40 years and currently serves as medical director for family health services. The state Board of Health created the chief medical officer's position last month.
Rhoades was appointed to the position by Interim Health Commissioner Tom Bates.
Rhoades will offer advice about medical and public health issues and provide oversight and consultation to service areas and county health departments. The commissioner's office will continue to focus on improving the agency's finances and organization.
A six-month grand jury investigation into the agency's finances resulted in no criminal indictments but found that nearly 200 workers were laid off unnecessarily.