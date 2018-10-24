News
Lieutenant Governor Debate To Be Streamed On News 9 Site, App At 2 P.M.
OKLAHOMA CITY - Join News 9 and News On 6 online Wednesday afternoon for a Lieutenant Governor debate, sponsored by Epic Charter Schools on behalf of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.
The debate between Anastasia Pittman (D-Oklahoma City) and Matt Pinnell (R-Tulsa) will be asked a series of questions by moderators Scott Mitchell, political analyst for News 9 and News On 6, and Keith Gaddie, professor of Political Science from the University of Oklahoma.
The debate will start at 2 p.m. and can be watched on News9.com and the News 9 app.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.