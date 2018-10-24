1 Dead, 11 Injured In Alabama School Bus Crash
A crash between an Alabama school bus and a passenger vehicle has killed one person in the vehicle and injured 11 on the bus.
State Police Trooper Cpl. Jimmy Harrell tells AL.com 31-year-old Amanda Nicole Hubbard died in the Tuesday night wreck near Talladega. Handley High School coach Larry Strain says the bus was taking the school’s seventh- and eighth-grade football team and the junior varsity football team home from a game. Eight students and three adults on the bus were injured.
Harrell says 25 students and three adults were on the bus at the time. He says the injured students were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.
Harrell says Hubbard’s pickup truck crossed the median on Interstate 20 and hit the bus, which had been traveling in the opposite direction. Strain says he saw the crash. He says the car crossed the median, “went airborne and hit the top of the bus.” Both east and westbound interstate lanes were closed for hours and slowly began reopening early Wednesday.