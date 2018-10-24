News - Breaking News
Crews Respond To Multi-Vehicle Injury Accidents In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews were called to respond to a multi-vehicle accidents in Oklahoma City.
The first accident was reported southbound along Lake Hefner Parkway near the Northwest 50th Street exit.
The second accident was reported near south Mustang Road and Reno Avenue. A third accident was reported between Pennsylvania Avenue and Western Avenue.
