The new Titanic, which will cost about $500 million to build, could hold 2,400 passengers and 900 crew members. Palmer told Cruise Arabia and Africa that the launch date for the ship had been pushed back from 2018 to 2022, 110 years after the original hit an iceberg and fell to the ocean floor. If all goes according to plan, Palmer said the ship will travel from Dubai to Southampton before making the journey across the Atlantic.