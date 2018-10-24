Oklahoma County Jail Endures Plumbing Issues At High Rates
OKLAHOMA CITY - Plumbing issues are still plaguing the Oklahoma County Jail, according to Sheriff's Department representatives.
Officials said the plumbing and sewage concerns within the jail are a weekly concern at the jail that have not been completely fixed.
The inmates routinely flood the toilets according to staff and flooded it again as recently as last week. Many Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department employees agree, the most effective fix would be a new facility.
The current plumbing and sewage system is described as inadequate and rusted and inmates and employees deal with the effects daily.
The sanitation and health risks are magnified when you consider the overcrowding among the inmate population.
Jail staff said plumbing especially becomes a problem when inmates purposefully flood the system, causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.
"They shove stuff down the toilets where it'll flood so what it will do is it will flood whatever cell they are in and that water of course seeps through and it keeps dropping all the way down and it eventually gets down to the bottom floor. We have areas on the first floor where it will literally rain sewage maybe once a week or so," said Mark Opgrande, OCSO Spokesperson.
Jail staff said they are in ongoing discussions with County Commissioners to devise ways to help fund more permanent fixes.