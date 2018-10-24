Several Storm Systems Moving Into The State Bringing Rain Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - A very active pattern will be going on overhead as several storm systems will move over the state.
Rain is on the way! Showers will spread across the state from the west to the east. Take your rain gear with ya this morning! #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/4QF39x0PN2— Lacey Swope (@LaceySwope) October 24, 2018
The first one arrives Wednesday, bringing rain back to the state starting west between 7-9 a.m. This will move over central Oklahoma later in the day through early Thursday with some lingering light and spotty rain.
9 DAY: Rain moves in today and should approach OKC by mid day. No extreme cold or heat showing. Still watching rain on Halloween.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/TXFiWA1E55— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 24, 2018
Temps will be cooler on Thursday.
FUTURE RAINFALL: Rain will move up across OK today. Rain totals by Thursday AM will be less than 1 inch for most.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/4DEDxYBIk3— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 24, 2018
Several storm systems will track through Friday into the weekend with the strongest on Sunday. This will increase the winds and a few showers possible east as a front pushes through. Another storm is showing for Wednesday which is Halloween.
The pattern on Wednesday looks unsettled but not pinned down at this point. Temps will range from the 50s to around 70s most days with a possible cool down by later next week.