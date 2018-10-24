OKLAHOMA CITY - A very active pattern will be going on overhead as several storm systems will move over the state.

The first one arrives Wednesday, bringing rain back to the state starting west between 7-9 a.m. This will move over central Oklahoma later in the day through early Thursday with some lingering light and spotty rain.

Temps will be cooler on Thursday.

Several storm systems will track through Friday into the weekend with the strongest on Sunday. This will increase the winds and a few showers possible east as a front pushes through. Another storm is showing for Wednesday which is Halloween.

The pattern on Wednesday looks unsettled but not pinned down at this point. Temps will range from the 50s to around 70s most days with a possible cool down by later next week. 