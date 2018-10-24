Councilor Wants To Change Name Of Tulsa's Brady Street Again
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa city councilor is pushing to change the name of MB Brady Street again.
The street was originally known as Brady Street, but was changed in 2013 due to reported ties with the KKK.
Councilor Blake Ewing is proposing an ordinance at Wednesday's city council meeting that would change the street name from Matthew B Brady Street to Reconciliation Way.
MB Brady St to change again? Tulsa City Council to discuss 2nd name change for the street in five years. pic.twitter.com/R3aDZJT7Rd— Dave Davis (@DaveDavisKOTV) October 24, 2018
The city council agenda shows that this is a first reading, so we do not expect a vote during Wednesday's meeting. But it's safe to say there could be some lively discussion as there was five years ago, when the council changed the original name.
The street's original namesake was one of Tulsa's founding fathers, Tate Brady, who was said to have ties to the KKK and was said to be a night watchman during the 1921 Race Riot.
After months of public meetings and debate the council settled on MB Brady Street, named after a Civil War photographer with no known Tulsa ties.
Wednesday's Tulsa City Council meeting begins at 2:30 p.m. at City Hall.