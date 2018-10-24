Single Ticket Wins $1.6B Mega Millions Jackpot In South Carolina
NEW YORK - One winning ticket was sold for the world record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot. It was purchased in South Carolina.
The six winning numbers, 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5 were drawn Tuesday night.
Early Wednesday, Mega Millions tweeted the news.
More information on the record breaking #MegaMillions jackpot being won on a single ticket in South Carolina, making it the single biggest lottery win in history: https://t.co/NVBUNKUmHt— Mega Millions (@MegaMillionsUS) October 24, 2018
Tickets had to match all five white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to claim total victory. But lottery officials say 8 tickets were sold in California that matched 5 of the 6 numbers needed to win. The amount each ticket is worth hasn't been announced.
The jackpot's estimated cash value is $913 million, an option favored by most winners. Otherwise, the jackpot is doled out over 29 years.
Tuesday's jackpot has been soaring since July, when a group of office workers in California won $543 million.
Mega Millions has more than 302 million possible number combinations. Lottery officials had expected to sell 75 percent of them by Tuesday night's drawing, where Mega Millions host John Crow announced the winning numbers.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 and are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Officials say the previous record Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million, which was shared by winners in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland in the drawing on March 30, 2012.
Powerball will hold its drawing Wednesday night for a jackpot estimated at $620 million or a cash value of $354.3 million.