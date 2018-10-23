The winning numbers have been drawn for the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot, but it isn't immediately clear if there's a winner .



The numbers drawn in Tuesday night's drawing are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.



The estimated jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever . The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.



If no tickets match the Tuesday numbers, lottery officials say the jackpot is expected to grow to an estimated $2 billion for Friday's drawing.



It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is a dismal 1 in 302.5 million.



Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.