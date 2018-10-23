OKC Company Developing Mental Health Lesson Plan For HS Students
OKLAHOMA CITY - A local company is pushing for mental health training to be part of school curriculum.
Right now, just New York and Virginia mandate mental health training in schools. Both states are working on implementation.
Seth Hickerson is the founder of Boost, Mental Toughness and Leadership. Boost works with local business leaders and athletes.
Right now, Boost is accessing 80 students from a Little Rock, Arkansas high school on things like mental attitudes, concentration, and anxiety.
After the assessment, the company will help provide a lesson plan for the students moving forward.
“Grades are important. IQ is important. But as far a predictor on success throughout their life, it’s not a really good predictor. Your emotional intelligence is,” says Dr. Hickerson.
Just last month, the Oklahoma Department of Education announced a $12.5 million federal grant to help districts meet the mental health needs of their students.
