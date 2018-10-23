Former Okla. Co. Deputy Sgt. Sentenced In Sexual Misconduct Case
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - A former Oklahoma County deputy sergeant is behind bars. Antonio Sharp, 34, has been sentenced to one year in prison for what he did while on the job.
The investigation began in January 2016, when a female detention officer came forward about an incident that involved her supervisor.
According to court records, Sharp told the woman to go into his office and shut the door. He then, “made inappropriate advances”, and tried to pull off the woman’s coat and lift her shirt. The following day, the woman spoke out, claiming Sharp “grabbed one of her breasts with his hand.”
Two days later, another female detention officer said, “Sharp grabbed her hair in a sexual manner.”
According to the affidavit, Sharp also made sexual comments toward the second victim.
“The moment we found out about this, and when he was charged, his employment was terminated,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office PIO Mark Opgrande.
Sharp was initially charged with three counts of sexual battery. But prosecutors amended the counts and charged him with kidnapping offenses when Sharp admitted to assaulting the victims with the intent to hold them against their will.
Sharp pled guilty to one count of kidnapping and two counts of assault with intent to commit kidnapping in a plea agreement.
“He has been sentenced. He is now at the Oklahoma County Jail. Of course, he will be in protective custody. He will be away from other inmates,” said Opgrande.
Sharp was sentenced to one year in prison followed by four years of probation.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department says Sharp will be transferred into the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.