Gundy Pleased With Effort Despite Recent Cowboys Losses
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Both Oklahoma State and Texas are coming off an open week as they prepare to do football battle at Boone Pickens Stadium Saturday.
In Austin, it's all about Texas getting quarterback Sam Ehlinger healed from a shoulder sprain. In Stilwater, the Cowboys are spending their time trying to find solutions to a handful of problems.
OSU head football coach Mike Gundy was asked this week if there was any turmoil inside the program after the Cowboys lost three of the past four games.
"Oh, I think it's probably occurred," Gundy told News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb. "I'm usually, as I joke, the last to find out about things."
Gundy did acknowledge, however, that during periods of losing, coaches often hear from players who feel they could be contributing more to the team. "How come I'm not getting more playing time?" Gundy cited as an example question he might hear.
"The one thing I've been pleased with is the effort has not been an issue," he said.