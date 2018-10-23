News
4 Salmonella Cases In Okla. Linked To National Ground Beef Recall
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018, 5:00 PM CDT
Four salmonella cases in Oklahoma are linked to a national ground beef recall, the state department of health reported.
As of Oct. 23, 120 cases in 22 states have been linked to tainted beef.
The raw beef, including ground beef, packaged at JBS Tolleson, Inc. labeled with the establishment number "EST. 267" was recalled after 6.9 million pounds was potentially contaminated.
These recalled items were sold in Sam's Club and Sprouts stores in several states including Oklahoma.
Consumers should not use any of the recalled beef products and should throw them out.