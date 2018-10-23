$4.4M In Liquid Meth Seized By Norman Police; 2 Arrested
Norman Police say a record amount of liquid meth was seized during an investigation of a semi-truck Monday.
The investigation took place just after 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, in the parking lot of a hotel located in the 100 block of 26th Avenue SW.
Authorities said officers found over 1200 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in the passenger side diesel tank of the semi-truck. The seized drugs have an estimated street value of $4.4 million, officers said.
Two arrests were made in connection to the investigation. The semi-truck driver Enrique Lara, 36, and passenger Jasmine Morales, 21, were both arrested on a complaint of aggravated trafficking and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center, according to report.
Police said this is one of the largest drug bust to ever occur in Oklahoma.
The investigation is ongoing.