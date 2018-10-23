News
District 5 Congressional Debate To Be Streamed On News 9 App
OKLAHOMA CITY - The candidates for Congress from District 5, which includes Oklahoma City, will participate in a debate Wednesday that you can watch on News9.com or your News 9 app.
U.S. Rep. Steve Russell and challenger Kendra Horn square off at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Presbyterian Church, located at 829 Northwest 13th St. Parking is available north of the building.
Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District includes the entirety of Pottawatomie County, Seminole County and the vast majority of Oklahoma County.
News 9's Aaron Brilbeck will be a moderator at the debate.
