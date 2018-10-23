Trick-Or-Treat In Oklahoma City Will Be Oct. 31
Mayor David Holt signed a proclamation designating Oct. 31 as trick-or-treat night in Oklahoma City.
Mayor Holt suggests limiting trick-or-treating hours to the early evening, and for residents who plan to hand out treats to welcome trick-or-treaters by turning on their porch lights.
Oct. 19 – 27: Night of the Living Dead at Oklahoma Children’s Theatre (2501 N Blackwelder Ave) features a 1968 black and white, B-movie horror classic brought to life on stage. This co-production with Young Company is full of thrills, chills and dark satire not suitable for young children. Recommended for ages 10 & up. $10. 7 - 8 p.m.
Oct. 23 - 30: Storybook Forest at Arcadia Lake (7200 # 15th St, Edmond) features a fun, not-scary trail filled with roaming characters. Additional activities include hayrides, games and a campfire for roasting hot dogs and marshmallows. Weekdays, $8; weekends, $10. 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 24: FREE Mall-O-Ween at Penn Square Mall (1900 NW Expressway) features mall-wide, indoor trick-or-treating at participating retailers and a festive photo area. Costumes are welcome but only during event hours. 6 - 8 p.m.
Oct. 27 - 28: Haunt the Zoo at the Oklahoma City Zoo (2101 NE 50th St) features photo opportunities, fantasy-themed booths & trick-or-treating. Costumes encouraged. Adults can dress up too but nothing too scary, please. Trick-or-treat bags, $7; members, $6. Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Halloween safety tips
- Children under 12 should be supervised by an adult.
- Remind children to look both ways before crossing streets.
- Ensure costumes fit properly to avoid trip hazards.
- Add reflective tape to costumes and bags or carry flashlights to improve visibility.
- Only approach homes with a porch light on. Never enter a house for candy.
- Stay on well-lit streets.
- Drivers should be vigilant, driving slowly through neighborhoods and watching for children darting across the street.
- Remove trip hazards in your yard or on their porch such as outdoor toys, yard stakes and garden hoses.
- Watch your pets. Keep them away from candy, and make sure they don’t dart out your door. Too many doorbells and excited, noisy strangers in strange costumes can be stressful to pets.