Kennedy Brooks' Relaxed Running Style Turning Heads At OU
NORMAN, Oklahoma - It was the seventh game in the 2017-18 Oklahoma football season when we saw Rodney Anderson become a force at running back for the Sooners, scoring the game-winning touchdown against Kansas State on the road.
Might we be seeing the same thing developing with freshman Kennedy Brooks?
His 168 yards against Texas Christian last week is the most by an OU freshman since Samaje Perine in 2014.
The word "relaxed" isn't a term typically associated with football, but it feels appropriate in describing Brooks' running style.
"He looks like he's out running in the park with his Labrador," said OU head football coach Lincoln Riley.
"It's hard to explain, honestly. There's an effortless quality to it," he added.
Quarterback Kyler Murray agreed with his coach's sentiments about Brooks' running style.
"He runs so nonchalant. Everybody asks me, 'How does he do it?'" Murray said. "I told them, 'I don't know,' because he's so relaxed when he's running."
But he knows how to find holes.
And run off blocks.
"He's patient," Murray said.
Riley didn't have an update on Trey Sermon, injured late in Saturday's 52-27 win over TCU.