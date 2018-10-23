News
Pauls Valley Holds First Council Meeting Since Hospital Closed
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma - Tuesday night Pauls Valley will hold the first council meeting since the city-owned hospital closed.
Those who worked at the hospital were left jobless just under two weeks ago.
The agenda for the meeting doesn’t name the hospital specifically, but does have an item that says council can consider an executive session. It says the purpose would be to have a confidential communication between a “public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation claim or action…”
We have reached out to city officials for details.
Former employees told News 9 some of the group was planning to be at the meeting.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at city hall.