Yukon Cyclist Struck In Hit-And-Run Monday Dies Of Injuries
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018, 10:13 AM CDT
A Yukon bicyclist who was struck by a hit-and-run driver, Monday morning, has died of his injuries.
Gary Duvall, 50, died Tuesday morning.
Paramedics from Samaritan EMS arrived at the scene east of Richland Road on Highway 66. According to Yukon Police, Duvall was traveling west toward El Reno on Route 66 when he was struck by a vehicle.
The vehicle left the scene, authorities said.
Police are looking for a possible 2016-2017 Ford Pickup truck due to some vehicle debris left at the scene.