Police Cancel Silver Alert For Missing Stillwater Woman
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018, 9:02 AM CDT
Updated:
STILLWATER - A Silver Alert was canceled for a missing Stillwater woman, Tuesday.
According to police, Madeleine Hounslow, 78, went missing around 3 p.m. Monday near east Connell Avenue and north Manning Street. Hounslow is described as a white female, wearing glasses.
Police said Hounslow has a proven medical or physical disability. According to police, she does not have a phone and has suffered from significant memory loss over the past year.
Authorities canceled the Silver Alert Tuesday.