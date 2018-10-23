World Record Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing to Take Place Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - The current Mega Millions Jackpot has hit $1.6 Billion dollars and the mania surrounding the tickets has reached Oklahoma City.
This particular jackpot started at $40 Million in July. The current jackpot has reached a new world record.
It’s a game of numbers and odds with a 1 in 300 million chance of picking the winning numbers. The Mega Millions and Power Ball jackpots combined for a total $2.2 Billion.
Mega Millions players pick five numbers between 1 and 70 and then one number between 1 and 25.
The last Mega Millions jackpot hit on July 24 this year when a group of 11 coworkers in California shared a $543 Million prize.
There have been three other mega million jackpots won this year in Florida, New Jersey and Ohio.
The cash option for the jackpot before taxes is $904 million.
You have until 9:59 p.m. Central Time to purchase tickets. The next mega million drawing is at 10 p.m. Central Time.