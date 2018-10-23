OKLAHOMA CITY - Tuesday looks seasonable and dry.

A back door cool front will move in during the day. A storm system will in from the southwest and increase rain chances on Wednesday. Best chances are expected later in the day and an elevated thunderstorm or two look possible.

Cooler temps on Thursday with a few areas of lingering light rain. The weekend will be dry with another cold front arriving.

Another storm rolls in on Halloween. Some storms look possible. No Canadian air showing so temps most days will be seasonable to below seasonable.