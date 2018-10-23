Suspect In Campus Shooting Death Of University Of Utah Student Is Dead
SALT LAKE CITY - A convicted sex offender being sought after a University of Utah student was gunned down on campus Monday night apparently shot himself to death in a nearby church, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports. The station says police investigating reports of shots fired and a possible kidnapping Monday night quickly found a body in a car in a campus parking lot.
#CONFIRMED: Suspect in @UUtah shooting, Melvin Rowland, is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say he forced entry to the Trinity AME Church on 600 S after a foot pursuit, then shot himself. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/v7woADG147— Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) October 23, 2018
University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin told reporters the victim was a female student.
The car was near the South Medical Tower, a residential structure.
NOW: cops are swarming @UUtah campus to search for shooter. Confirmed shooting victim in a parking lot. Campus is on LOCKDOWN. https://t.co/aJ94VNWO6Q @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/D8jft5EMW0— Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) October 23, 2018
Students were ordered to secure in place, the school tweeted. The order included the University of Utah Hospital. But then the all-clear was issued:
SECURE-IN-PLACE LIFTED FOR CAMPUS— University of Utah (@UUtah) October 23, 2018
Police believe suspect has left campus and is no longer a threat to campus. Continued police activity throughout the night. Please avoid the Medical Towers area. Updates on https://t.co/sMi4tPwuZ7.
Morning and evening classes were canceled.
The suspect was described as a 37-year-old black male. He was believed to be 6 feet 3 inches tall and about 250 pounds, wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie.
ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: #homicide suspect Melvin Rowland, 37. Suspect wanted in conjunction with shooting on university campus. pic.twitter.com/BLcEC5ayHp— Univ of Utah News (@UofUNews) October 23, 2018