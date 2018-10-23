OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man accused of stealing from a business in southwest Oklahoma City. 

Officers said the suspect broke into a gated area and stole several tools in the 14000 block of South Tulsa Avenue. 

The suspect's vehicle is described as a 1980's brown/tan Chevy pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online at OKCCrimeTips.com