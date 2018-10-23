Crime
OKCPD Search For Alleged Thief Who Stole From SW OKC Business
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man accused of stealing from a business in southwest Oklahoma City.
Officers said the suspect broke into a gated area and stole several tools in the 14000 block of South Tulsa Avenue.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a 1980's brown/tan Chevy pickup.
This man drove an ‘80s brown/tan Chevy pickup to a business in the 14000 blk/S Tulsa Av and stole several tools. Anyone with information as to who he is please contact Crime Stoppers (Case #18-82623) pic.twitter.com/qoDZQDarYY— Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) October 22, 2018
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online at OKCCrimeTips.com