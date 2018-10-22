OKC Fire Makes Halloween Costume Wishes A Reality For 2 Young Girls
OKLAHOMA CITY - The mother of two girls in wheelchairs made an appeal on Facebook a month ago.
Oklahoma City Firefighters stepped up and answered her need.
Rachel Richardson attends Nursing School. She is also the adoptive mother of 9-year-old Zamaria and 14-year-old Alexis Richardson.
Both girls need round the clock care. Richardson says her daughters wanted to be a fire truck and a fire house for Halloween, but she didn’t know how to provide that.
Monday, Oklahoma City Firefighters from Fire Station 10 presented the girls with fire truck and firehouse costumes to wear for Halloween.
“A lot of their life is dictated by extensive medical needs, so opportunities for them to just be kids are meaningful for all of us,” Richardson said.
Earlier this month the girls were served a steak dinner and given a ride in a fire truck by the firefighters at Fire Station 3.