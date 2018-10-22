Yukon Family Asks For Help In Search For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Struck Cyclist
YUKON, Oklahoma - A Yukon family is looking for any hope after a man on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.
Paramedics from Samaritan EMS arrived at the scene east of Richland Road on Highway 66. According to Yukon Police, a cyclist traveling west toward El Reno on Route 66 was struck by a vehicle.
Family identified the victim as 50-year-old Gary Duvall. They say Duvall remains in very serious condition at OU Medical Center, suffering from severe head trauma and swelling in his brain.
“There is a possibility that he could make it out, but he would be non-responsive,” said Duvall’s son Christopher. “He wouldn't be able to hold a conversation, he won’t remember me, my brother, or my older sister.”
The driver fled the scene.
“It makes me really sad to know that somebody did this to my dad, even if it was on accident,” said Christopher. “Why would you just leave him there to die?”
The Duvall Family is bracing for the worst but are holding on to hope that one day a father will be able to play football with his son once again.
“I’ve know that man my whole life, he’s my dad,” said Christopher. “It’s just hard.”
Police are looking for a possible 2016-2017 Ford Pickup truck.
If you have any information, you’re asked to give Yukon Police a call at 405-354-1711.