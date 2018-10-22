OU President To Recommend Sale, Advertising Of Beer At Sporting Events
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The University of Oklahoma president will recommend the sale of alcoholic drinks at select athletic facilities and events, according to an OU news release.
OU President Jim Gallogly will present the recommendation to the Board of Regents at their meeting on Wednesday in Lawton.
Other agenda items include approving the protocol for the search committees for vice presidents for advancement, human resources, student affairs, operations and research and approving the academic calendars for Cameron University, Rogers State University and the University of Oklahoma.
Also to be discussed are a proposed Board of Regent’s housing policy for freshmen and the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium bowl improvements for improved ADA compliance, funded by private donors.
