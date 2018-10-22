Putnam City Teacher Accused Of Sending Inappropriate Messages To Student
WARR ACRES, Oklahoma - A Putnam City High School teacher is accused of sending inappropriate messages to a student, the school district confirmed.
The teacher, who was not identified by the district, was arrested Monday morning.
The teacher was placed on administrative leave Friday after allegations surfaced Thursday evening.
The teacher is accused of sending inappropriate messages via social media to a student at the school.
The school district released the following statement in part:
By state law and district policy as part of efforts to provide a safe learning environment, all school employees are required to have a clear background check before employment. The employee involved in this situation complied with the policy.
This is a situation that must be fully addressed, but not one that defines the character of our teachers or our district. The district believes that a fundamental responsibility of every educator is to make sure students are safe, respected and protected. Any failure to do so is contrary to everything the teaching profession stands for.
Right now this case is a matter for the legal system. The district’s job is to cooperate with and respect the integrity of the investigation.
