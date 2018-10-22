By state law and district policy as part of efforts to provide a safe learning environment, all school employees are required to have a clear background check before employment. The employee involved in this situation complied with the policy.



This is a situation that must be fully addressed, but not one that defines the character of our teachers or our district. The district believes that a fundamental responsibility of every educator is to make sure students are safe, respected and protected. Any failure to do so is contrary to everything the teaching profession stands for.



Right now this case is a matter for the legal system. The district’s job is to cooperate with and respect the integrity of the investigation.