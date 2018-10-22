Oklahoma State To Wear 1988 Throwback Uniforms Versus Texas
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - The 1988 football season at Oklahoma State was special. 30 years later, OSU is paying tribute with throwback uniforms that the Cowboys are wearing for their Homecoming game against Texas on Saturday.
Of course, any conversation about the 1988 campaign starts with Barry Sanders, who turned in what ESPN recently called “the greatest individual season the college football world has ever seen.” He rushed for 2,850 yards, scored 44 touchdowns and broke 34 NCAA records that season.
He did his damage playing behind OSU’s “War Pigs” offensive line that consisted of left tackle Mike Wolfe, left guard Chris Stanley, center John Boisvert, right guard Jason Kidder and right tackle Byron Woodard.
Fittingly, Sanders and the War Pigs are grand marshals of Oklahoma State’s Homecoming celebration this week.
The Cowboys of 1988 went 10-2 and were the highest-scoring team in the nation, averaging 48.7 points per game. Sanders was the headliner, but receiver Hart Lee Dykes and kicker Cary Blanchard joined offensive linemen Stanley and Woodard as first-team all-Big Eight selections that season.
For Saturday’s game against Texas, the Cowboys are honoring the 1988 team with a white helmet that bears the throwback OSU brand logo, an orange jersey emblazoned with a special patch commemorating the 30th anniversary of Sanders’ Heisman Trophy-winning season and white pants with 1988-era striping.
Tickets for Saturday’s game have been sold out for several weeks, but tickets are available via resale through Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster.