Bodycam Video Shows Handcuffed Woman Stealing Tulsa Police Car
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police released dash and body camera video of a woman stealing a patrol car.
Police identified the woman as Angie Frost, 36. They say she stole the car after an officer had stopped her near 33rd and Memorial just after midnight on March 30, 2018.
The officer handcuffed her and put her in the front seat. The video shows officers standing outside when one of them notices her moving into the driver's seat.
"What is she doing?" The officer asks. Another officer says, "She's trying to steal your car." The first officer tries to unlock the door but she drives off.
Frost drove south on Memorial then west on 41st Street before stopping at the Studio 6 Motel in the 8100 block of East 41st then got out and ran. Police quickly got her back in custody.
Court records show Frost pleaded guilty to four counts in May and a judge sentenced her to three years in prison.