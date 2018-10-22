News
Body Found In McLoud Creek Identified
Monday, October 22nd 2018, 12:49 PM CDT
McLOUD, Oklahoma - The body found in a McLoud creek has been identified, authorities told News 9.
Kyle Burkholtz, 28, was identified as the person found Sunday in a creek behind a McLoud home, the state medical examiner's office reported.
The medical examiner's office is not determined the man's cause or manner of death at this time.
