OKLAHOMA CITY - Great weather will start off the work week with seasonable highs approaching 70 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances will go back up late Tuesday through Wednesday and exit Wednesday night. Temps will be cooler on Wednesday.

Temps will warm back up late week into the weekend. Two nice weekends in a row would be fantastic! Early next week we will be tracking another storm that will bring a chance of severe weather. The data right now has it coming in on Halloween.