Highs Approaching High 70s Monday And Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Great weather will start off the work week with seasonable highs approaching 70 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.
Rain chances will go back up late Tuesday through Wednesday and exit Wednesday night. Temps will be cooler on Wednesday.
9 DAY: Nice and fall like! Rain looks likely by Wednesday evening but much of the forecast will be dry. NO COLD SNAPS SHOWING.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/E5tERibSGn— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 22, 2018
Temps will warm back up late week into the weekend. Two nice weekends in a row would be fantastic! Early next week we will be tracking another storm that will bring a chance of severe weather. The data right now has it coming in on Halloween.
Quick snapshot of Halloween day forecast with temperatures falling into the 50s during the evening with a chance of rain. Tricky forecast with a spooky big storm starting to show up in the data during that time.#okwx @news9 @tornadopayne @themahler @CassieHeiter @laceyswope pic.twitter.com/KEgUDwIwYo— Justin Rudicel (@ChasingtheMeso) October 22, 2018