News
USDA Issues Chicken Salad Recall Due To Listeria Concerns
Monday, October 22nd 2018, 5:50 AM CDT
Updated:
Thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat salads are recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination.
Oklahoma is on the list of states effected, including Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Tennessee and Texas.
Houston-based GHSW, LLC is recalling approximately 1,786 pounds of ready-to-eat-salad with chicken products that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.
The following products are subject to recall:
- 10-oz. plastic tray packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET BBQ STYLE CHOPPED SALAD WITH CHICKEN” with “Best if Sold By” dates of 10/18/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).
- 8-oz. plastic tray packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD” with “Best if Sold By” dates of 10/18/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).
- 13-oz. plastic tray packages containing “TRADER JOE’S BBQ SEASONED WHITE CHICKEN SALAD” with “Best By” dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.
- 10.7-oz. plastic tray packages containing “TRADER JOE’S FIELD FRESH CHOPPED SALAD WITH GRILLED WHITE CHICKEN” with “Best By” dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.
- 10.7-oz. plastic tray packages containing “TRADER JOSÉ’S MEXICALI INSPIRED SALAD WITH CHILI SEASONED CHICKEN” with “Best By” dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-44056” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.