Crime
1 Taken Into Custody Following Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle In West OKC
Monday, October 22nd 2018, 3:19 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person is in custody after leading police on an overnight chase though Oklahoma City.
Police said they recovered a gun after the suspect threw the weapon out of the car during the pursuit. Officers also said the vehicle was reported stolen.
According to police the male suspect tried to flee on foot and even climbed on top of a roof of a nearby building. Officers had to get on the roof to take the suspect into custody.
The suspect was arrested near south May Avenue and Reno Avenue.
The name of the suspect was not released.
