Crime
Wagoner County Man To Stand Trial In Death Of Teen
Sunday, October 21st 2018, 7:02 PM CDT
Updated:
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man accused of killing a teenage boy by shooting and burning his body in 2017 was scheduled to be in a Wagoner County courtroom Monday
Cody Thompson, 25, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 15-year-old Brennon Davis.
Deputies say Thompson worked with Josh Herrington to shoot and kill Davis at a campground in January of 2017.
They believe the two men then set the boy's body on fire. Deputies think the motive was to keep Davis silent about a possible bank robbery.
Herrington has already been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to the crime earlier this year.
Thompson's case was passed to February, 2019, according to District Attorney Jack Thorp.